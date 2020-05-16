Priyanka Gandhi writes to UP CM seeking nod to run 1,000 buses for migrant workers

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking permission to run 1,000 buses for taking migrant labourers to their homes safely.

She said the entire cost of travel through the buses from Ghazipur and Noida borders will be borne by the Congress.

The letter came on a day 24 labourers were killed and several injured after the truck they were traveling in, collided with another truck in Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh.

"Lakhs of workers from Uttar Pradesh are returning from different parts of the country. Despite government declarations, adequate arrangements have not been made to take them safely to their homes," Vadra said.

"Fulfilling its duty towards these vulnerable migrant workers, Congress wants to run 500 buses each from Ghazipur border Ghaziabad and Noida. Indian National Congress party will bear the entire cost. We want your permission to run 1000 buses to help the migrant workers while following all the norms to combat COVID-19 pandemic," she added.

She said adding that nation-builders cannot be left to themselves in such times and the Indian National Congress is committed to helping them.

The letter was handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Office by a delegation led by state Congress chief Ajay Singh Lallu.

She said over 65 workers have lost their lives in accidents across the state and claimed it is more than the number of deaths in the state due to coronavirus. (ANI)

