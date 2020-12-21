Priyanka Gandhi writes to Yogi Adityanath, raises concerns about condition of cows in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, raising concerns about the condition of cows in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

In the letter, the copy of which was posted on her Twitter handle, Priyanka said that her mind got "disturbed" after seeing the photographs of the bodies of "gaumata" from Saujna in Lalitpur.

So far, the details of the incident have not yet ascertained regarding the circumstances under which the cows died. But photographs show that deaths have occurred due to lack of fodder and water. It seems that they died due to hunger and thirst.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Congress leader said that it is also sad that this is not the first such picture. "Even before this, such pictures have been found from different parts of the state. Every time they are discussed for a while, but no concrete steps are being taken to take care of these innocent animals. The question arises who is responsible for this?"



Priyanka Gandhi further said that at the time of coming to power Yogi Adityanath had talked about protecting "cow-dynasty" and building cowsheds, but the reality is that the government's efforts have "completely failed."

"Gaushalas were opened, but the truth is that there is no sensitiveness to cow-offspring, not just fodder and water. Several officers and gaushala operators are fully involved in corruption. Every day in the state, many cows are dying due to hunger and water," Priyanka alleged.

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi's teaching, she said that cow protection does not only mean the protection of the cow, but the protection of all those creatures who are helpless and weak.

She also mentioned that the Yofi government should follow the measures taken by Congress ruled Chhattisgarh government, saying that the state has solved the matter "very well" by implementing the 'Godan Nyaya Yojana'.

"Perhaps the UP government can take inspiration from them and all of us can maintain our service towards the cow. We can save the cows from being forced to live and die in such horrific conditions and can also help our farmers realistically," Priyanka added. (ANI)

