Priyanka Gandhi wrote to Rana Kapoor in 2010 acknowledging cheque payment for painting

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): With BJP functionaries seeking to link financial crimes with the Nehru-Gandhi family and stating that Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor had bought a painting from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress said on Monday that the amount of Rs 2 crore by cheque from its sale 10 years ago was duly disclosed in her income tax returns and accused the ruling party of trying to divert attention from real issues concerning the crisis-ridden bank.

Sources said Priyanka Gandhi had written a letter on June 4, 2010,

in which she had acknowledged payment of Rs 2 crore as "the full and final payment towards subject painting".

In the letter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra thanked Kapoor for purchasing a portrait of her father Rajiv Gandhi pained by MF Hussain "which was presented to him in 1985 at the Congress party centenary celebrations and is presently in my ownership and possession".

"I acknowledge receipt of your letter dated June 3, 2010 as well as your payment by cheque," she said.

"I trust you are aware of the historical value of this work and will ensure its placement in an environment that befits its stature," she added.

The sources said prior to it, party leader Milind Deora had written to Kapoor on the issue and had addressed him as "dear Rana uncle".

The letter was written on May 1, 2010. "I was very impressed to hear about all the work that Yes Bank is doing in art space and was particularly impressed by your office at Nehru Centre," it said.

Referring to the issue of painting and Kapoor's desire to purchase it, Deora suggested that he should write to Priyanka Gandhi directly, "clearly outlining your interest".

"I am quite certain that she or her family would consider selling the painting only if they know the buyer would keep it safely with the respect it deserves. Being an avid collector of paintings, your/ Yes Bank purchasing it seems to make sense. In any case, I think it is best if you write to Mrs Gandhi stating your interest in purchasing historic painting of Mr Rajiv Gandhi," the letter said.

Earlier, on May 8, 2010, Deora sent an mail to Rana, saying he needed to speak to him when it is good time.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the government of trying to divert attention from the real issues concerning Yes Bank.

The government, he said, "is trying to divert the attention of the country" and said "sale of a painting 10 years ago by Priyankaji for a cheque amount of Rs two crore duly disclosed in her income tax returns" was being sought to be made an issue.

"Stop diversion and befooling people," he said.

BJP's national information and technology in-charge Amit Malviya had on Sunday referred to the sale of painting to Kapoor and made allegations against the Gandhis.

"Every financial crime in India has deep link with the Gandhis. Mallya used to send flight upgrade tickets to Sonia Gandhi. Had access to MMS and PC. Is absconding. Rahul inaugurated Nirav Modi's bridal jewellery collection, he defaulted. Rana bought Priyanka Vadra's paintings..." Malviya alleged.

In another tweet on Monday, he alleged that Priyanka Gandhi did not own the painting.

"Apparently Priyanka Vadra sold a painting, which she didn't even own, to Rana Kapoor for a whopping two crore rupees... This requires some serious talent!" Malviya said. (ANI)

