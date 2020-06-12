Priyanka Gandhi's private secy files plea for anticipatory bail in bus dispute case

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Sandeep Singh, the private secretary of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, filed a petition before the Allahabad High Court on Friday for an anticipatory bail in the bus dispute case.

The court will hear his plea on June 17.

In May, the police had filed a case against Singh and Uttar Pradesh Congress unit president Ajay Kumar for allegedly presenting fake documents in the list of 1,000 buses that the party had provided to bring back migrant workers.

A case was filed against the duo and others at Hazratganj police station. (ANI)

