Priyanka lauds Chitrakoot Administration for supporting 'Vriksha Purush' Yadav

Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday lauded the district administration for aiding Bhaiyaram Yadav in his efforts to boost afforestation.

Priyanka had tweeted on July 24: "Vriksha Purush Bhaiyaram Yadav's superlative efforts to plant 40,000 trees on the arid lands of Chitrakoot is a testimony to the belief that nothing is impossible in life. Hope Bhaiyaram gets a handpump soon to take care of the trees."

Yadav, with the support of the Forest Department, has planted around 40,000 trees in the past ten years on a 50 hectare arid land near Chitrakoot.

District Magistrate Sheshmani Pandey entrusted the responsibility of planting saplings on the 50-hectare forest land to Yadav for which he would be given a monthly grant of Rs 4,500.

Yadav said the trees give life-sustaining pure air to humans. "It is our responsibility to save them," he said. (ANI)