Former Prime Minister Rajv Gandhi (File Photo)
Former Prime Minister Rajv Gandhi (File Photo)

Priyanka, Rahul pay nostalgic tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:02 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Leaders across the board paid respects to late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary, but what stood out were the nostalgic tributes by his children - Priyanka and Rahul.
Priyanka posted a portion of the poem 'My Father Moved Through Dooms of Love' by EE Cummings along with a photo beside her father. In the photo, a much younger Priyanka is getting into a playful fight with her father.
"From my father, I learned how to listen to people's stories and find a place in my heart for them no matter how contrary to mine they might be. From him, I learned how to keep smiling and keep walking no matter how difficult the path might be," Priyanka wrote on Twitter with the picture.

Rahul Gandhi too posted a picture of his father on his Twitter handle, describing him as a "patriot" and a "loving father".
"Today we celebrate the 75th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi ji, a patriot and a visionary, whose far-sighted policies helped build India. To me, he was a loving father who taught me never to hate, to forgive & to love all beings," the former Congress president tweeted.

Senior party leaders, including interim party president Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid their respects to the late leader.
"Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary," Modi wrote in a tweet.
Earlier today, former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Vice President Hamid Ansari, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, KC Venugopal and Ahmed Patel too remembered Gandhi.
Functionaries of the Congress were directed to observe the day at the state, district and block levels with the involvement of the general public at large.
Apart from the prayer meetings and floral tributes, party top brass had asked for social programs such as blood donation camps, plantation of saplings, seminars, conferences to be held.
Party leaders also paid floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi at his memorial Veer Bhumi in the national capital. Priyanka Gandhi's husband and businessman Robert Vadra and her daughter Miraya Vadra were also present.
Rahul Gandhi had tweeted on Monday that Congress party will be holding several memorial events across the country this week to mark his father's birth anniversary.
Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest prime minister of the country at the age of 40. He took over as the sixth Prime Minister after his mother Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984. In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. His death anniversary is also observed as Anti-Terrorism day. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:13 IST

Madras Day: Chennai turns 380 years old

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): "A city to some, a home to many" - this posting on Twitter by a user of the microblogging site aptly sums up the emotions of many who love Madras, now known as Chennai, as the city turned 380 years on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:57 IST

SC hears Ayodhya Case for 10th consecutive day

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The apex court on Thursday commenced the hearing in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case for the 10th consecutive day, with one of the litigants seeking enforcement of his right to worship at the disputed site.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:54 IST

Don't know Shehla Rashid says Samajwadi MP Ram Gopal, after...

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Thursday denied knowing activist Shehla Rashid, minutes after sharing the stage with her at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led All-Party Demonstration against the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:53 IST

Madras Day: Chennai turns 380 years old

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): "A city to some, a home to many" - this posting on Twitter by a user of the microblogging site aptly sums up the emotions of many who love Madras, now known as Chennai, as the city turned 380 years on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:45 IST

Students throng schools in J-K after restrictions are lifted

Jammu and Kashmir [India], Aug 22 (ANI): A large number of students on Thursday thronged their schools, which have reopened after a fortnight of their closure in view of the abrogation of Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:44 IST

Men thrashed, robbed of Rs 15 lakh after their car collides with other's

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Two men were beaten and allegedly got robbed of Rs 15 lakh after their car collided with another car in Punjabi Bagh here on Wednesday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:43 IST

Kolkata HC stays arrest warrant against Shashi Tharoor for...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The Kolkata High Court on Thursday stayed a bailable arrest warrant against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for his remark on creation of a 'Hindu Pakistan'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:39 IST

Thushar Vellappally held in UAE, Kerala CM seeks EAM...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and sought his intervention in the arrest of Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) chief Thushar Vellappally in Dubai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:20 IST

U'Khand: Relief, rescue ops continue in flood-ravaged Arakot village

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Relief and rescue operations continued in flood-ravaged Arakot village in the Mori block of Uttarkashi district on Thursday, following an incident of cloudburst and heavy rainfall in the area earlier this week.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:17 IST

Madras HC extends Rajiv case life convict Nalini's parole by 3 weeks

Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The Madras High Court on Thursday extended by three weeks the parole of Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:10 IST

Govt, BJP have no role in Chidambaram's arrest: MoS Home GK Reddy

Hyderabad [India] Aug 22 (ANI): Refuting Congress party's charge of political vendetta, Minister of State for Home affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Thursday asserted that the government and his party BJP have no role in the arrest of P Chidambaram by the CBI in connection with the INX media case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:08 IST

With normalcy returning to Tral, people express faith in PM Modi

Tral (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): With normalcy returning to Tral town of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir after defanging of Article 370, which gave special status to the region, people here say they look forward to a brighter future under the leadership of Prime Minister Narend

Read More
iocl