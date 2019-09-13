Priyanka takes swipe at ministers over economy comments

New Delhi (India), Sept 13 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Friday took a dig at Finance Mnister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal for their comments on economic slowdown.

"To take a proper catch, it is necessary to keep an eye on the ball till the last moment and play with sportsman spirit. Or Else one would blame gravity, Maths, Ola-Uber and other things unnecessarily. This is issued in public interest for the Indian economy," tweeted Priyanka Gandhi.

She also shared a short video of a catch being taken in a cricket match.

Gandhi was apparently taking a swipe at Goyal who said on Thursday: "Don't get into calculations that you see on television... 'Oh if you're looking at a $5 trillion-economy, country will have to grow at 12 per cent. Today it is growing at 6-7 per cent'. Don't get into those maths. Those maths have never helped Einstein discover gravity."

She was also being critical of Sitharaman who had said that the mindsets of millennial have adversely affected the automobile industry as they prefer to use radio taxi services instead of buying own vehicle. (ANI)

