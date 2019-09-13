Priynaka Gandhi Vadra (file pic)
Priyanka takes swipe at ministers over economy comments

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 15:08 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 13 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Friday took a dig at Finance Mnister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal for their comments on economic slowdown.
"To take a proper catch, it is necessary to keep an eye on the ball till the last moment and play with sportsman spirit. Or Else one would blame gravity, Maths, Ola-Uber and other things unnecessarily. This is issued in public interest for the Indian economy," tweeted Priyanka Gandhi.
She also shared a short video of a catch being taken in a cricket match.
Gandhi was apparently taking a swipe at Goyal who said on Thursday: "Don't get into calculations that you see on television... 'Oh if you're looking at a $5 trillion-economy, country will have to grow at 12 per cent. Today it is growing at 6-7 per cent'. Don't get into those maths. Those maths have never helped Einstein discover gravity."
She was also being critical of Sitharaman who had said that the mindsets of millennial have adversely affected the automobile industry as they prefer to use radio taxi services instead of buying own vehicle. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 16:07 IST

NCP's Udayanraje Bhosale to rejoin BJP tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): In a big blow to NCP, party MP Udayanraje Bhosale on Friday announced to rejoin the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi on Saturday.

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 16:05 IST

PIL in Bombay HC seeking to postpone Maharashtra Assembly polls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in Bombay High Court seeking to postpone the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra stating that it might delay the relief work for people affected by floods and drought in the state.

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 15:57 IST

INX Media case: Court dismisses P Chidambaram's plea seeking to...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday dismissed jailed Congress leader P Chidambaram's petition seeking to surrender in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the INX Media case.

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 15:51 IST

AIADMK asks partymen not to put banners that inconvenience people

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 13 (ANI): With an aim to prevent road accidents, the AIADMK government on Friday warned its cadre not to put banners and posters that cause inconvenience to people.

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 15:49 IST

TDP MP accuses YSRCP of painting graveyard with party colours

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Kesineni Srinivas, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP on Friday slammed the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), accusing it of painting "even graveyards" in its party's colours.

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 15:35 IST

Will not attend event with illegal banners: Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 13 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Friday told his party cadres that he will not participate in any event if banners or hoardings are put up illegally on the streets of Tamil Nadu.

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 15:28 IST

Tej Pratap Yadav's wife rushes out of in-laws residence in tears

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Aishwarya Rai, former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav's wife, on Friday came out of her in-law's residence in tears.

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 15:26 IST

SC asks centre if it plans to frame policy to link Aadhaar with...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday asked the central government whether it is contemplating any move on framing a policy to regulate social media and linking people's social media accounts with their Aadhaar.

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 15:14 IST

MP: Locals form human chain to rescue 2 people who were washed...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Locals formed a human chain to rescue two people who were washed away in an overflowing stream in Indore's Gautampura.

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 15:07 IST

Tired of passing orders on illegal flex boards: Madras HC after...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): After an illegal flex board claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman in Chennai, Madras High Court on Friday came down hard on government officials for failing to implement its orders and said that it is tired of passing orders against these hoardings.

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 14:57 IST

Bombay HC dismisses petition challenging appointment of three...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the appointment of former Leader of Opposition (LoP) Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and two others as ministers in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 14:55 IST

Delhi govt to deliver plants at doorsteps to combat pollution : Kejriwal

New Delhi (India), Sept 13 (ANI): The Delhi government on Friday announced a "Delhi tree challenge" programme under which it plans door delivery of plants to citizens and appointment of "environment marshals" in a bid to control pollution.

