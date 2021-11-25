Priyanka Tiberwal writes to NHRC over killings of BJP workers in West Bengal

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Priyanka Tibrewal, who is a lawyer for the post-poll violence cases in West Bengal, wrote to National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday over alleged attacks on party workers in the state and demanded their attention on the issue.

"This is to bring your attention to the incidents of violence being perpetrated against the members affiliated to Bhartiya Janata Party which continue to persist despite orders of the High Court of Calcutta to prevent such from happening," the lawyer wrote.

Citing a few incidents of killings, Tibrewal said that on November 6, 2021 Shambhu Maiti, leader

of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) was shot dead at his home in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district. "His corpse was recovered from the banks of Keleghai river on Sunday morning," she added.

"Another BJP leader was hacked to death at Bhagwanpur in East Midnapore district of the State. Back on October 17, 2021, Mithun Ghosh, aged 37 years, the district vice-president of the BJP's

youth wing was shot dead in Itahar area in North Dinajpur district. Apparently, he was fired upon by some unidentified miscreants in from of his residence in Rajgram village," she said.



Terming these incidents as "homicides", she said that such incidents continue to persist in the state, despite orders of Calcutta High Court directing immediate action of the State Police and other State and non-State wings to get behind the investigation of such matters.

Reiterating that the Calcutta High Court had directed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter, Tibrewal said, "However, notwithstanding this context, violence in the State against the workers affiliated to Bhartiya Janata Party continue to subsist."

Tibrewal concluded the letter saying: "In this regard, we solicit your kind attention to the lawlessness actively practised in West Bengal."

Earlier this month, Calcutta High Court had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and SIT to file a fresh investigation report in connection with the post-poll violence case in the state by December 23, which is the next date of hearing.

In August this year, the Calcutta High Court had ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal. The High Court also ordered to set up Special Investigation Teams (SIT) for investigation of relatively less serious crimes.

A seven-member committee set up by the NHRC had earlier looked into the incidents of violence following the assembly elections in the state and recommended a court-monitored CBI probe.

Several incidents of violence were reported at various places in West Bengal after the announcement of the state Assembly poll results on May 2. (ANI)

