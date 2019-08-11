Priyanka to visit Sonbhadra to meet land dispute victims' families

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Ubbha village of Sonbhadra district on August 13 to express solidarity with families of Adivasi farmers, who were allegedly killed over a property dispute by the village headman and his associates in Ghorawal on July 17, sources said.

It should be noted that the local administration did not allow Priyanka to visit the site where the violence took place and meet the tribal victim's families in Sonbhadra. She later met the family members at the Chunur guesthouse in neighbouring Mirzapur, where she was detained.

The Sonbhadra firing took place at Ubbha village of Ghorawal where the village head went to take possession of his land purchased two years ago. However, he met with opposition from the villagers, which triggered the firing allegedly by his aides leading to 10 deaths. (ANI)

