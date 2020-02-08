Priyanka to visit Varanasi on Sunday

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Varanasi on Sunday to take part in the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Ravidas.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is also the in-charge of the eastern Uttar Pradesh, will take part in the celebrations at Sri Guru Ravidas Janamsthan Mandir, Seer Goverdhanpur.

She had visited Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in January and met activists held during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. (ANI)

