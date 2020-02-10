Pro-CAA rally is befitting reply to 'tukde-tukde' gang, says Gujarat CM

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday took part in a rally organized in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and termed it a befitting reply to those opposing the new law.

"Our rally is a befitting reply to those who are against the Citizenship law and also to the members of the tukde-tukde gang," said Vijay Rupani while talking to media persons.

"We extend our support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). This rally is a patriotic rally by the people of the entire state," he added.

The newly enacted law is facing stiff opposition in several parts of the country with some states including Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Punjab refusing to implement it.

Meanwhile, in BJP ruled states score of people have come in support of the new law.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)