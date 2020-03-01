Pro-Kannada activist stage protest against Bengaluru Mayor

Bengaluru( Karnataka) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Pro-Kannada activist and former MLA Vatal Nagraj on Sunday staged a protest in front of Sir KP Puttanna Chetty Town Hall (Bangalore Town Hall) against the decision taken by Bengaluru mayor Gautam Kumar to not allow protests in front of Town Hall.

Talking to reporters, Nagraj said: "He does not know the history of the Town Hall. It is a historic building and protests can be staged there."

"Mayor's decision is against Bengaluru's tradition and culture, that's why we are condemning it and are protesting against this decision. We will not allow Mayor's programs in Bengaluru and he will be shown black flags", he added. (ANI)

