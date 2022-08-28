Pro-Khalistan slogans raised ahead of CM Bhagwant Mann's visit to Jalandhar

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], August 28 (ANI): A day before the arrival of the Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann in Jalandhar, the Khalistani slogans were raised on Saturday.

The slogans were written on the posters of CM Mann and former CM Beant Singh, who died in a bomb explosion outside the Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh on August 31, 1995.

More details into this matter are underway.

Earlier on July 6, Karnal Police arrested a Patiala-based man, identified as Manjeet, for writing "pro-Khalistan slogans" on the walls of two educational institutions on June 20, and said that the accused was promised to pay USD 1,000 by a US-based person for accomplishing the job.

Manjeet was produced before the court which remanded him to 5-day police custody for further probe.



In another such incident in Himachal Pradesh in May, one more Punjab resident was arrested for allegedly putting Khalistani flags and writing slogans on the walls in the Dharamsala city of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur had informed.

Rupnagar SSP Dr Sandeep Garg had said in the matter that the police arrested the aforesaid person who was a resident of Morinda as he allegedly put up pro-Khalistan flags and wrote slogans on the wall of Himachal Assembly in Dharamsala.

He further informed that this Morinda man had accepted his accomplice in putting up Khalistan banners outside the mini-secretariat complex in Punjab's Ropar on April 13. The accused was later handed over to Himachal Police.

Notably, the 'Khalistan' flags were also found tied on the main gate of the Assembly and walls on May 8

Police had also registered FIR under sections 153-A and 153-B of IPC, section 3 of HP Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985, and section 13 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) at Dharamshala Police station after the 'Khalistan' flags incident. (ANI)

