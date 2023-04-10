Pro-Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh's aide Papalpreet Singh arrested: Sources

Hoshiarpur (Punjab) [India], April 10 (ANI): In a major crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief, the Punjab Police in a joint operation arrested pro-Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh's aide Papalpreet Singh arrested from Hoshiarpur, informed sources on Monday.

Papalpreet Singh was arrested in an operation conducted by Punjab Police and its counter-intelligence unit.

On March 30, 'Waris Punjab De' chief and pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh surfaced in a new video and said he was not "a fugitive" and would soon "appear in front of the world".

In the unverified video, Amritpal Singh sought to address some comments about the video that surfaced on Wednesday.

"I uploaded a video yesterday. It was addressed to people. Public thinks that maybe the video was made in police custody because I was looking here and there in that video while talking. You can see other earlier video, I don't talk too much looking at the camera," he said.

Amritpal Singh said those who think that he has run away or left friends, "get that thing out of your mind".

Earlier on March 18, Punjab Police launched an operation against Amritpal and his aides.

According to the police, the accused identified as Amrik Singh, a resident of RS Pura, and his wife Paramjit Kour were detained for reportedly having links with Papalpreet Singh, a key aide of Amritpal Singh.

The accused duo were handed over to Punjab police later, an officer of Jammu police said.

Delhi Police said that the head of the pro-Khalistani outfit Waris Punjab De is suspected of having left the national capital.

According to sources, Delhi Police and Punjab Police were conducting a search operation in Delhi and its borders after receiving intelligence inputs of a sighting of Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal at Delhi's ISBT bus terminal.

Intelligence inputs had suggested that he may be disguised as a sadhu. Papalpreet Singh is accompanying Amritpal Singh, sources said.

The Punjab Police had expressed doubts about Amritpal entering the Delhi border using any vehicle other than a bus. Following the input, Delhi Police went on alert mode and are trying to track Amritpal's movements.

Amritpal is on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him.

The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23 demanding the release of one of his close aides, Lovepreet Toofan. (ANI)