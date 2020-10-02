Probe agencies doing professional job in Kerala gold smuggling case: MoS External Affairs

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 2 (ANI): The investigation agencies, probing the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case, are doing a professional job and will bring all culprits to the book, Minister of State(MoS) for the Ministry of External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Friday.

"I am not the right person to comment on the stage of the investigation but can surely say that investigating agencies are doing a professional, effective, and scientific job. Every culprit will be brought to book," Muraleedharan told reporters here.



The Kerala gold smuggling case, which is being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Customs department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

Notably, the name of former Principal Secretary of the Kerala Chief Minister's Office M Sivasankar, Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel and other big names have also come up in the cases.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

