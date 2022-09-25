Probe in Ankita murder won't be influenced: CM Dhami

By Asheesh Goyal

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said the Special Investigation Team is probing the Ankita murder case from every angle and the investigation will not be influenced.

Speaking to ANI, CM Dhami said that all the evidence related to this murder is safe and that there will be no attempt to destroy it.

CM Dhami also praised deceased Ankita Bhandari's father and said, "I salute Ankita Bhandari's father that after the heinous crime with his daughter, he is trying to move on with the investigation. I am in constant talks with the family and his father and the family members have agreed with the action.

The Chief Minister said that all the evidence related to this murder is safe. He said he will ensure that there will be no attempt to destroy evidence.

"This case will be heard by fast track court because the daughter of Uttarakhand should get justice at the earliest. He said that we will request the Hon'ble High Court that a separate court should be constituted for this so that the culprits get such severe punishment that it becomes a precedent in history," Dhami said.

"The officials are making efforts to come early for the post-mortem report also. He said that this is not the time to do politics. The Chief Minister said that there will be no laxity on the part of the government. The facts will be revealed," Dhami said.

Earlier on Saturday, the father of the 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, whose body was recovered from the Chilla canal in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, said that he will cremate his daughter only after receiving the final postmortem reports.

"I will cremate my daughter only after I get the final postmortem report. The CM has told me that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted and the case will be tried in a fast-track court," Ankita Bhandari's father told ANI.

The body of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari who was reported missing a few days ago was also recovered on Saturday from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh.

Three persons, including Pulkit Arya, were arrested on Friday after they confessed to having pushed Ankita into the canal after an altercation.

The SIT on Sunday told ANI that her Whatsapp chats were also being probed.

As per reports a WhatsApp chat has come to the fore in the investigation. According to police sources, in this chat, Ankita is telling her friend that the resort's owner is pressuring her to provide 'extra service' to the guests. There is a lot of anger among people after the murder of the receptionist.

The SIT in charge of Ankita Bhandari's murder case, DIG PR Devi, told ANI that Ankita's WhatsApp chats that have surfaced are also being probed.

As per a viral chat, it is alleged that it was being said that the guest would get 'extra service' for Rs 10,000. In the WhatsApp chat, there is talk of providing 'extra service' in the name of providing spa treatment at the Vanatara Resort.

An employee at the resort also alleged that Ankita Bhandari had called him crying on September 17 and asked him to take her bags out of the resort. He also confirmed that he saw Ankita at around 3 PM with three other people while only the rest of them returned except Ankita.

He also confirmed that the owner Pulkit Arya's brother Ankit Arya came at 8 am on September 18 and talked about preparing dinner for four people. He said he would have dinner in Ankita's room. This was countered by the employee as he said that the service boy can make the dinner; however, the resort's helper alleged that Ankit wanted to mislead the staff as Ankita had not returned.

Earlier on Saturday, the Vanatara resort in Rishikesh owned by expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya, who is an accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, was set on fire by angry locals.

Anger over the horrific crime poured onto streets in other parts of Uttarakhand as well as locals jammed the bus station in Pauri. Protestors also gheraoed District Magistrate's office in Pauri.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to be formed to probe the case.

"The body of daughter Ankita was recovered this morning. This heartbreaking incident deeply pains my heart," Dhami tweeted. (ANI)