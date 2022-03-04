Probe initiated against MBBS student stuck in Ukraine for being absent from duties of village head

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): A probe has been ordered against an Indian student stuck in Ukraine for remaining missing from her duties as a head of village Tera Pursauli in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi.

The matter came to light after a video posted by the third-year MBBS student Vaishali Yadav requesting the Indian government for help went viral on social media.

Talking to ANI, Girish Chandra, the Panchayat Raj Officer of Hardoi said that action will be taken against Vaishali once the Assistant Development Officer panchayat submits a report on the matter.



"Vaishali Yadav head of Hardoi's village Tera Pursauli is absent from her duties. It has come to light that she has gone for studying MBBS in Ukraine. We've asked ADO panchayat for the report and accordingly, action will be taken," Chandra said.

It is being reported that Vaishali is the daughter of the former block chief.

Meanwhile, the Centre under Operation Ganga is making all efforts to evacuate Indian nationals stuck in conflict-hit Ukraine.

According to MoS External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, over 9,000 citizens have been brought back to India from Ukraine so far. (ANI)

