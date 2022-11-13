Probe launched into explosion on Udaipur-Ahmedabad train route

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 13 (ANI): Train movement on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad rail route was halted on Sunday after an explosion took place on the broad gauge line.

The explosion, which was reported near Oda railway bridge on the Slumber-Megha highway on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, caused damages to railway tracks.

Locals villagers of the area said that they heard an explosion during night hours, after which the railways, police, and local administration authorities were informed.

A train passed through the track about four hours before the explosion, they said.

Officials said that they suspect it to be a conspiracy to blow the track, and claimed to have initiated a probe into the same.

ASP Udaipur ATS Anant Kumar also confirmed the incident over the phone and said that a probe into the incident is on.

Following the incident, officials from Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), local police, and FSL rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. The incident occurred hardly a month before the G20-Summit.



Udaipur Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt, District Collector Tarachand Meena, and SP Vivek Kumar Sharma also reached the spot early morning after being informed about the incident.

Officials said that the Asarva-Udaipur train, which was supposed to pass from the area on Sunday morning was terminated after the incident came to light.

Train movement has been suspended, and restoration of the track has been started by the railways, Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt said.

Soon after the incident came to light, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also took to Twitter, and wrote, "The incident of damage to rail tracks on Oda railway bridge of Udaipur-Ahmedabad route is worrying. Senior police and administration officials are on the spot, and the DG Police has been directed to the routes of this incident."

"Railways will be provided all possible assistance for restoration of traffic on the bridge, and alternative arrangements are being made to ensure that the rail passengers of this route reach their destination," he said.

DGP Umesh Mishra said that Central investigation agencies have been roped in to carry out the investigation and nab those involved. "We are probing the matter in coordination with the railway authorities, and central investigation agencies have also been roped in to investigate the matter," Mishra said in a statement.

The broad gauge rail line between Udaipur and Ahmedabad was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31. (ANI)

