Probe ordered into attack on ASHA workers in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Thursday said that an investigation has been initiated into the incident in which ASHA workers were attacked in Byatarayanapura area of Karnataka's Bengaluru.

"I have appointed Pulikeshi Nagar ACP, Tabarak Fathima to investigate the matter. A case will be registered and action will be taken. Asha workers will be protected by the police to carry out their functions," Rao told ANI here.

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan visited one of the ASHA workers who was allegedly attacked by unidentified miscreants and termed the incident as "completely demoralising" for the workers.

ASHA workers, who were deployed to spread awareness about coronavirus and identify suspected cases, were allegedly attacked by a group of locals in Byatarayanapura area of Karnataka's Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The workers said that the locals did not allow them to work and around 100 people gathered on the spot and harassed them.

This comes even as the country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 1965 on Thursday said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

