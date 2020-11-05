Probe ordered into Jharkhand scholarship scam: Hemant Soren

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 5 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said that the government has ordered a probe into the scholarship scam that has surfaced recently.

"There is a big scholarship scam that has come to our knowledge. I have given the orders of probing the case to the Chief Secretary. This is a continuous process. We are ensuring that there are no irregularities in the new scholarships," Soren told reporters here.



A scam involves diverting funds from a Central scholarship for minority students.

The Jharkhand Chief Minister also said that a special session of the assembly has been called on November 11.

"We are preparing for the special session of the assembly. The special session of the assembly will be called on November 11. The speaker has conducted a meeting in this regard," he said. (ANI)

