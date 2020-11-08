Probe underway against Kozhikode native who tried to reach Syria to join IS: NIA

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 7 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing a case filed in the special NIA Court against Ansarul Khilafah Kerala, a group that followed the ideology of Islamic State (IS), and against a Kozhikode native who tried to reach Syria to join the terrorist group.

Earlier in September, a native of Mankavu named Muhammad Polakkani (27) was deported from Georgia, in connection with his links to the terrorist organisation.

The NIA stated in the report that Muhammad Polakkani "intended to join IS in Syria and flew to Georgia to go to Syria through Turkey for the purpose".



He tried to cross the Georgia-Turkey border illegally and was caught by Georgian authorities in 2016."

During his study and stay in Coimbatore, he had propagated IS ideology among students and other persons. He was also a member of Telegram groups like The gate, Bab Al Noor, Play Ground and Darul Fikr, which were allegedly formed to propagate IS ideology and plan terror strikes.

He used the name Harper Parker and later changed it to Izmamnik Biser as a member of the Telegram groups.

Meanwhile, NIA has also submitted a case regarding another accused Sidhikul Aslam, from Thiruvananthapuram district, who was deported from Saudi Arabia last month. (ANI)

