Probe underway against social media users for targeting Mumbai Police

umbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 (ANI): Mumbai Police is investigating two separate FIRs filed under the Information Technology (IT) Act against several social media users for targeting the police force, including the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, and for using the morphed image of the senior police officer on Twitter.

"Several social media account holders are trolling the Mumbai Police Commissioner Sir on different platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and are using abusive language against him and the force. Hence an FIR has been registered against those account holders under 67 Information and Technology Act," said Rashmi Karandikar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Cyber Cell, Mumbai Police.



"The other FIR has been registered against the culprit who used the morphed image of the official Twitter account of Mumbai Police Commissioner Sir recently," Karandikar added.

According to the police, most of these accounts are fake and are continuously targeting Mumbai police for its role in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe and other recent events in Mumbai.

A police investigation is underway in both the cases. (ANI)

