Probe underway to nab Mysuru gangrape culprits, assures Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 27 (ANI): Amidst the rising uproar in the state on the Mysuru gangrape case, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra assure that action will be taken and police investigation is underway to nab the culprits.

The Home Minister also assured that security will be tightened in the state from now onwards.



Addressing the reporters today, Jnanendra said, "A police investigation is underway to nab the culprits. The girl is under medical care at a hospital. Security will be tightened further to ensure the protection of all, especially women."

Earlier, Jnanendra made headlines for his comments on Congress and the victim of the Mysuru rape case. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday clarified that "he had no intention to hurt anybody" while withdrawing his comments on the incident. Addressing a press conference the Home Minister has said that, "I had withdrawn the statement made earlier on the Congress party leaders".

A girl student was allegedly gang-raped at Lalithadripura layout, Mysuru on August 24. As per the complaint, six men committed the crime and also beat up the girl's male friend. (ANI)

