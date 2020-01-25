Probe will be done in Bhajanpura building collapse, says Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the under-construction building that collapsed here in the Bhajanpura area talking a toll on four people was built 'illegally' and a probe will be done on how MCD allowed its construction.

"What has happened is very upsetting. The construction was going on illegally. We will give orders to investigate how MCD allowed it," Kejriwal told media persons here.

He urged the Election Commission to allow the Delhi government to provide compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of victims.

"We will request Election Commission to allow us to provide Rs 10 lakh each as compensation to kin of victims," he said.

As many as four people died after an under-construction building collapsed in Bhajanpura area here on Saturday, police said.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North-East Ved Prakash Surya said, "Four out of the 13 people who were taken to hospital from the site where an under-construction building collapsed in Bhajanpura, have died."



Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari paid a visit to Bhajanpura area and met the villagers. (ANI)

