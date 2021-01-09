Problems in Ken Betwa project to be solved soon: MP CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held a meeting with senior officials of the Water Resources Department on a variety of subjects including the Atal Ground Water Scheme and Jal Jeevan Mission.



At a press conference, Chouhan said, "Discussions were held regarding Ken Betwa project. There were some hiccups between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh regarding Bundelkhand which will soon be sorted out."

Shekhawat said, "Today several issues were discussed. We will provide clean and healthy water in every rural dwelling." (ANI)

