Proceedings initiated against Gautam Gambhir, AAP MLAs for stocking of medicines, oxygen: Delhi's Drug Controller Department tells HC

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Delhi's Drug Controller Department told the Delhi High Court that it has initiated proceedings against Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Member of Parliament Gautam Gambhir's foundation, and Aam Aadmi Party legislators Praveen Kumar and Imran Hussain for unauthorised stocking of medical drugs and oxygens.

Drug Controller Department, in an affidavit filed before the Delhi High Court, said that sales licenses of all dealers/retailers who have sold Favipiravir Tablets and Medical Oxygen to the Gautam Gambhir Foundation for conducting medical camp and free medical oxygen distribution activity have been suspended for the period of 10 days for contravening the provisions of Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, after giving them adequate opportunity to submit their explanation.

The department said that based on the inquiries made by the investigating team, a prosecution in the Court of Law has been launched against Gautam Gambhir Foundation, its trustees, and CEO on July 8, 2021, for contravening the provisions of Section 18(c) read with Section 27(b) (ii)

of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940

As per the affidavit, the prosecution has been launched against AAP MLAs Praveen Kumar and Imran Hussain too.

The Drug Controller Department said that Hussain was not holding any drug license for stocking or sale or distribution of sold drug namely medical oxygen at his premises in Ballimaran and he was found to have stocked and distributed medical oxygen without holding a requisite license under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The affidavit was filed as per the direction of Delhi High Court issued on June 3, whereby the court asked the Drug Controller Department to take against such persons and file another status report.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 29.

The High Court had also noted that show-cause notices have been issued to licenses under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and their responses are awaited. The Assistant Drug Controller had assured the court that action will be taken against the people allegedly involved in such offences.

The Court was hearing a plea seeking to conduct an inquiry into the distribution of medicines by Gautam Gambhir and another application seeking inquiry against AAP MLA Praveen Kumar for distributing oxygen cylinders.

One petitioner Deepak Singh has said that Gambhir was distributing medicine when chemists were running out of stock and submitted that there must be a strong warning against chemists and politicians.

In his petition, Deepak Singh alleged the medical mafia-politicians nexus indulging in black-marketing of Covid-19 medicines.



Another application was filed by Vedansh Anand through advocate Amit Tiwari seeking inquiry against AAP MLAs for distributing oxygen cylinders. (ANI)