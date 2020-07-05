Process to develop COVID-19 vaccine as per global norms: ICMR

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said that the process to develop an indigenous vaccine to combat COVID-19 is as per globally accepted norms to fast-track the vaccine development.

"ICMR's process is exactly in accordance with the globally accepted norms to fast-track the vaccine development for diseases of pandemic potential wherein human and animal trials can continue in parallel," ICMR said in a release.

"Though a large number of vaccines are under various stages of development all across the world, it is also important to promote indigenous vaccine development while at the same time ensuring safety, quality, ethics and adherence to all regulatory requirements," it added.

An inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been developed by Bharat Biotech International Ltd. in collaboration with ICMR- National Institute of Virology, Pune.

After intense characterization and review of all data from BBIL, ICMR is supporting the clinical development as the vaccine candidate appears to be promising, said ICMR.

"Based on in-depth scrutiny of the available data from pre-clinical studies, the Drugs Controller General of India has accorded permission to conduct phase 1 and 2 clinical trial," ICMR added.

ICMR also said that all other vaccine candidates across the globe have been similarly fast-tracked.

ICMR is committed to treat the safety and interest of people of India as a topmost priority, it added. (ANI)

