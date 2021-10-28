Process to formally arrest Aryan Khan case witness Kiran Gosavi in cheating case underway, says Pune police

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): The Pune Police said that they have detained Kiran Gosavi, a witness in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, in connection with a cheating case on Thursday morning from Pune's outskirts, adding that process to formally arrest him is underway.

Pune City police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, "Kiran Gosavi had collected Rs 3 lakh from Chinmay Deshmukh on the pretext of providing job in Malaysia in 2018. He had sent Deshmukh to Malaysia on a tourist visa. After Deshmukh realised that he was cheated by Gosavi, he filed a complaint."

Gupta added, "Since then, Gosavi was on the run. Now we have been detained him from the outskirts of Pune. The process to formally arrest him is underway."

A case was registered against Gosavi with Faraskhana police station of Pune city on May 19, 2018, for allegedly committing fraud by promising a person a job in Malaysia by taking money.



However, he neither returned the money nor offered the job to the complainant. The accused was booked under sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the Intellectual Technology (IT) Act.

Chargesheet was filed in the court as the accused was not found. He is still wanted in the case.

Gosavi is a witness in the Mumbai cruise drugs case in which Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested under the NDPS Act.

Prabhakar Sail, who is the personal bodyguard of Gosavi and also a witness in the Mumbai cruise ship raid case, had alleged that NCB Zonal Director, Kiran Gosavi and some other NCB officials had sought Rs 25 crores from Shah Rukh Khan in order to release Aryan Khan.

Other than this, a case of fraud has also been registered against Gosavi at the Kelwa Police station in Palghar on October 18. As per the police, he had duped people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of sending them abroad for jobs. (ANI)

