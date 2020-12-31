Products made by UP artisans under ODOP scheme to be showcased at Dilli Haat

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), December 31 (ANI): A fair for showcasing the products made under the 'One District One Product (ODOP)' scheme of the Uttar Pradesh government will be organised at Dilli Haat from January 16 to 31, informed the state government.

A total of 118 stalls from across 61 districts of the state will be set up for the branding of artisans of Uttar Pradesh at the national and international levels.

The ODOP products which will be put up in the fair include leather products and marble from Agra, Glass products from Firozabad, brass and anklets bells from Etah, Moonj products of Amethi, Terracotta products from Gorakhpur, Chikankari from Lucknow, and Musical instruments from Amroha.



The government will be providing free stalls, lodging arrangements, and fare to the craftsmen. ID cards are mandatory for every craftsman attending the fair.

The ODOP scheme by the UP government focuses on boosting the economy of the state by encouraging indigenous and specialised products of the various districts.

"With the support of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, more than 11,000 products of ODOP are available on Amazon, and over 50,000 products worth Rs 24 crores have been sold," the state government said.

The government has provided the financial assistance of 82 crores to more than 2,600 entrepreneurs and the Department of Industries has also given its full support and also provided employment opportunities to over 28,000 people in the industries. (ANI)

