Prof Ilyas Husain appointed as Pro-Vice Chancellor of JMI

ANI | Updated: Jan 01, 2020 17:12 IST

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Professor Ilyas Husain has been appointed as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University in Delhi.
He is a Professor in the Department of Educational Studies, Faculty of Education of JMI.
The development comes after the University saw vociferous protests against the newly enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). (ANI)

