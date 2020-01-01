New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Professor Ilyas Husain has been appointed as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University in Delhi.
He is a Professor in the Department of Educational Studies, Faculty of Education of JMI.
The development comes after the University saw vociferous protests against the newly enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). (ANI)
Prof Ilyas Husain appointed as Pro-Vice Chancellor of JMI
ANI | Updated: Jan 01, 2020 17:12 IST
