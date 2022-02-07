Prof. Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit appointed first female Vice-Chancellor of JNU

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): President of India Ram Nath Kovind in his capacity as the Visitor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University has appointed Prof. Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit as the next Vice-Chancellor of JNU, read the official order.



"She is the first female Vice-Chancellor of JNU. I am handing over the charge to her today and wish her success in her new role," reads a press note undersigned by outgoing VC M. Jagadesh Kumar.

As per the official order passed by the Ministry of Education, Pandit's tenure will be of five years.

She is a professor working with the Department of Politics and Public Administration in Savitribai Phule Pune University. (ANI)

