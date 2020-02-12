Professor commits suicide over non-payment of salary

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): A college professor allegedly committed suicide on Monday over non-payment of his salary for the last 8-9 months.

He was unable to cope with the financial crisis.

"A professor named Sanjay Kumar committed suicide at his home yesterday evening. We went to his home after we got information about the incident. We found that he was hanging from the ceiling," MI Verma, Police Station Incharge, Chandiya told reporters.

"A suicide note was found in which he said that his due salary and PF amount should be paid to his wife," he added.

"How we were running our household is known only to us. He was not getting the salary for around 8-9 months. We were unable to afford schooling of our children. He used to say that he will commit suicide. I used to make him understand that he should not think of that but he committed suicide when I was not at home yesterday," the wife of the deceased said. (ANI)

