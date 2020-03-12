Programmes to mark 3 years of Adityanath govt likely to be cancelled due to coronavirus

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): All the scheduled programmes to celebrate the completion of three years of Yogi Adityanath government on March 19 might possibly get cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, said sources.

According to sources, the government had planned various functions in the state to mark the three-year anniversary of the Uttar Pradesh government; all these programmes are likely to be cancelled due to coronavirus menace in the country.

Earlier on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said that 11 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state and that they have been kept in isolation. (ANI)

