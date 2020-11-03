Progress of Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project satisfactory:Railway Board Chairman

By Nishikant Ketu

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): The Indian Railways on Monday once again emphasized that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed Rail Project is progressing rapidly and its progress is satisfactory.

Speaking to media, Railway Board Chairman, Vinod Kumar Yadav said that that 66 per cent of the total land has been acquired for the entire project.

"In this, the acquisition of 86 per cent land in Gujarat and 22 per cent in Maharashtra has been completed," the Chairman said.



He further stated that the stations falling on the 508 kilometre route have been awarded contracts for design and construction between Vapi and Vadodara stations, costing Rs 24,985 crore.

"This stretch between Vapi and Vadodara constitutes about 47 per cent of the entire project," he informed.

Yadav also hoped that the increasing pace of the project would not only increase demand for construction materials and machines but also generate employment opportunities and help in achieving the goals of skill development.

As per Indian Railways, financial bids for the design and construction between Vadodara and Ahmedabad section for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor were opened on Monday, and Larsen and Toubro Ltd is the lowest bidder.

A total of three bidders involving seven major Indian infrastructural companies had participated in the competitive bidding process. (ANI)

