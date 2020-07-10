Prohibition on export of non-medical, non-surgical masks partially relaxed: Centre tells Delhi HC

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Central government on Friday submitted before the Delhi High Court that the prohibition on export of non-medical/non-surgical masks has been partially relaxed and that the monthly export quota of 50 lakh PPE medical coveralls has been permitted.

The Centre's submission came before the High Court, which was hearing a plea challenging the restrictions imposed by the Central government on the export of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and face masks amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Centre's counsel told a bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva that the government has issued two notifications, one of which relaxes the prohibition on the export of all non-medical/non-surgical masks and permit monthly export quota of 50 lakh PPE medical coveralls for COVID-19.

The petition, filed by Thompson Press Services through its proprietor, claimed that the export restrictions imposed by the Centre have caused immense hardship to the labourers and loss of revenue to the companies.

The counsel for the petitioner today told the court that in view of the notifications referred, he does not wish to press the present petition and sought to withdraw the same.

He, however, submitted that the customs department is misinterpreting one notification and he reserves his right to initiate appropriate proceedings qua the same.

"The petition is hereby dismissed as withdrawn. All rights and contentions of the parties are reserved," the high court directed. (ANI)

