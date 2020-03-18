Prohibitory order imposed outside BJP office in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Prohibitory orders were imposed outside the BJP office in Bhopal, said state police officials on Wednesday.

Earlier today, the police had detained the Congress workers protesting outside the BJP office in the state capital against the detention of Digvijay Singh in Bengaluru.

Singh was detained after he sat on a dharna when he was not allowed to meet rebel Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs lodged at a hotel in Bengaluru. (ANI)

