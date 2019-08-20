Prohibitory orders clamped in parts of Jaipur following clashes

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Prohibitory orders have been imposed in some areas of Jaipur following "attempts by anti-social elements to disturb communal harmony", police said.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which prohibits the assembly of more than five persons, was clamped in areas under the jurisdiction of 10 police stations on Monday.

The police stations are Galta Gate, Ramgunj, Subhash Chowk, Manakchowk, Brahmapuri, Kotwali, Sanjay Circle, Nahargarh, Shastri Nagar and Bhatta Basti.

The orders issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jaipur (East), Manoj Kumar will be in force till August 21 midnight.

On August 12, incidents of stone-pelting, ransacking and arson was reported in Galta Gate area of the city with an "intention to disturb communal harmony", according to the police.

"Some people are spreading rumours and exhorting people to indulge in violence with an intention to destabilise law and order. This has disturbed public peace. Prohibitory measures are necessary keeping in view the prevailing circumstances," they said.

The city witnessed a spate of clashes last week after stones were pelted at a bus carrying Kanwariyas on August 12. Internet services were suspended following the incident.

Several people were injured and over two dozen vehicles were damaged in the violence. (ANI)

