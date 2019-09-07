Project 'Bal Basera' at AIIMS Rishikesh to be inaugurated on Sept 9

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): A creche or 'Bal Basera' built with the support of CPWD at AIIMS Rishikesh will be inaugurated on September 9.

Bal Basera, a project for the welfare of Children of Construction Workers deployed at the site will be inaugurated by Deepa Singh, President CPWD Officers' Wives Association (OWA).

It will accommodate about 35 children and shall be run by the CPWD OWA. The AIIMS Rishikesh Project is being executed by CPWD.

CPWD Officer's Wives Association, a socio-cultural organization, is actively involved in the social welfare activities of weaker sections of society for the last 48 years.

"It is providing monetary help to the families of CPWD employees in distress, donating funds for organisations engaged in the humanitarian causes, managing a large number of Bal Baseras and organising health camps at construction sites, running a Vocational Training Centre, a Day Care Centre and a Pre nursery School in New Delhi," an official release said.

CPWD has signed an MoU with CPWD Officers' Wives Association for organising health camps and managing creches at construction sites. (ANI)

