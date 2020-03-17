Prominent temples in Maharashtra to remain closed over Covid-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Several prominent temples in Maharashtra, including Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune and Mumbadevi Temple in Mumbai, will remain closed for devotees till further orders in the view of Covid-19.

Earlier in a day, Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Trust decided to close the temple till further notice.

A total of 114 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)