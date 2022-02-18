Promises made during AP reorganization Act not fulfilled even after 8 years of Telangana formation, alleges CPI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 18 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (CPI) has alleged that the Centre has not yet fulfilled the promises that it had made to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act of financing the backward districts and that irrigation projects have not been given national status in the State.



"On February 17, central government assistant secretary to Home affairs along with the joint secretaries held a virtual meeting on Telangana and AP, the discussion about the AP reorganization act, whatever funds supposed to be given to AP and Telangana are not given, it's been eight years and still it's pending," CPI general secretary Chada Venkat Reddy told ANI.

The CPI said that Kazipet coach factory and Bayyaram steel factory needs to be set up and a ST University needs to be set up.

Forest land problems needs to be solved and given pattas to the people. Under 2006 forest act the problems needs to be solved, the CPI demanded. (ANI)

