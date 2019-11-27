Propellant filling of second stage of PSLV-C47 completed: ISRO

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday said that the propellant filling of second stage of PSLV-C47, carrying a third-generation earth observation satellite Cartosat-3, has been completed.

"Propellant filling of second stage (PS2) of PSLV-C47 completed. Updates will continue...," ISRO tweeted.

The launch is scheduled at 9.28 am today.

Commencing the countdown for the launch of PSLV-C47 on Tuesday, ISRO had tweeted: "26-hour countdown for the launch of PSLV-C47 mission commenced today at 7.28 am from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota."

ISRO will launch the Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites of the US on the rescheduled date from the second launch pad of the space centre. PSLV-C47 will launch Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites into the Sun-synchronous orbit.

Cartosat-3 satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 kilometres at an inclination of 97.5 degrees. (ANI)

