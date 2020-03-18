Proper disposal of used masks important to fight coronavirus: Pulmonologist Arun Prasad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): It is equally important to properly discard the used masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, says Dr Arun Prasad, Consultant Pulmonologist at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital here.

"It is necessary for a person to wear a mask when he is coughing and sneezing and has developed cold. The mask should be disposed of immediately. It need not be an N95 mask. A normal handkerchief will also be fine when hands are washed with soap and water," he said while speaking to ANI.

Prasad further said the people above the age of 60 and suffering from some sort of chronic disease are more prone to develop this severe virus. "The mortality rate is more in this particular age group. The virus is everywhere. It is necessary to take precautionary measures."

He also advised the people to avoid social gatherings and added that sanitizers are not required if a person is able to wash his hands, elbows, and forearms with soap and water.

As a precautionary measure, temples and other places of worship have been closed to check the spread of disease.

Chilkur Balaji Temple has been closed for devotees to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Rangarajan, Chilkur Balaji Temple priest, said: "As a part of precautionary measures, the temple will remain closed from March 19 to 25."

More than 11,500 people were infected with the novel coronavirus globally on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases above 1,79,000, the World Health Organisation said in its latest coronavirus situation report.

A total of 475 people died of the infection on Tuesday, raising the global death toll to 7,426, the report stated. The toll has now reached the mark of 8,000.

Eight more countries -- three in Africa, one in the Mediterranean Region, three in the Americas, and one in the Western Pacific Region -- have reported cases of the virus over the past day. (ANI)





