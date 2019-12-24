Properties worth approx Rs 50 lakh seized in raid on Indore Municipal Corporation employee

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Property documents, gold and silver jewellery running into several lakhs were seized from the residence of an Indore Municipal Corporation employee here on Tuesday.

The residence of Riyazul Haq Ansari, a groundsman, was raided by Madhya Pradesh's anti-corruption watchdog Lokayukta special police establishment in Snehlata Ganj area.

According to an official release, several property documents including that of two flats in Dev Chhaya Apartment, a plot in Pakiza Lifestyle, a building in Khajrana area were recovered in the raid.

Documents of accounts in several banks, gold and silver jewellery, a Duster car, two 2-wheelers and Rs 50,000 cash have also been recovered.

The properties whose documents have been seized, jewellery and vehicles are worth approximately Rs 50 lakh, a source said. "The actual worth of the properties can be ascertained after getting details from banks," the sources said.

The raid follows Ansari's suspension by the municipal commission for alleged irregularities in tax collection during his additional stint as tax collector for a ward. (ANI)

