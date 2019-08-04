Property dealer shot at in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): A property dealer was shot at by unidentified bike-borne miscreants in Ansal City Colony area here on Saturday.

The injured, identified as Sunil Singh, was rushed to a private hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

Additional Director General (ADG) Lucknow zone Rajiv Krishna and SSP Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani reached the site of the incident for investigation.

No arrests have been made so far, and probe in the case is underway. (ANI)

