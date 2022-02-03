Property dealer shot dead in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): A property dealer was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area on Wednesday night.



According to Delhi Police, the victim has been identified as Mayur. Some miscreants came to Mayur late Wednesday night and had a fight with him. Following this, they opened fire at him killing him on the spot. By the time police reached the crime scene, the miscreants had already fled.



The Delhi Police is now analysing the CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused. Prima facie, police said it is a matter of enmity and the accused are being identified. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

