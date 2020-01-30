Property dealer shot dead in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Jan 30 (ANI): A property dealer was on Thursday shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in the city, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Kanchi Shahi. He was rushed to SK Medical College and Hospital.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Naresh Paswan said: "The bike-borne miscreants have shot a property dealer. We are investigating the reason behind the incident." (ANI)

