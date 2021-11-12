Property dealer's body found in Delhi's Maidangarhi with gunshot wounds

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Delhi Police on Thursday recovered the body of a man with a gunshot wound inside a house in Delhi's Maidangarhi area.

The body was recovered after a woman called police and informed them that the deceased had shot himself.



According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sanjiv Sejwal who is a property dealer by profession.

"There were other people with him last night and they were partying together. A revolver was found at the spot of the incident. Forensic examination of the crime scene has been done. We are investigating the matter from all angles," the police said.

A further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

