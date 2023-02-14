Property of woman member of fake currency racket confiscated in Amroha

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): The property of a woman, accused of being involved in printing fake currency notes, was confiscated by Uttar Pradesh Police in the Amroha district.

According to police, the property worth Rs 94 lakh was seized on the order of the district magistrate.

The owner of the seized property, Shazia alias Sanju, was accused of printing fake currency notes as well as smuggling and money fraud through issuance fake cheques.

“The property of the accused was confiscated on the orders of the district magistrate. It was sealed by the police,” said Santosh Kumar, the naib tehsildar.

“A case was registered against the accused at Amroha Nagar police station. On the orders of the district magistrate, SHO of Amroha Nagar, Harishvardhan Singh, arrived along with his team and sealed the property,” he added.

Announcements were made in the locality by police via loudspeakers and beating of drums, so that no one buys the property, said police.

“The property owner was part of a gang involved in printing of fake currency notes and withdrawing money through fake cheques. The property was sealed and a public announcement was made in the locality so that no one buys the property. The property will remain in the possession of the state government until the case is decided,” said Rajiv Kumar, ASP Amroha. (ANI)