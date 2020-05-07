"Proposal will be sent to Delhi Govt for compensation of Rs 1 cr to constable who died due to COVID-19"

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said that a proposal will be given to the government to provide compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of Police Constable who died of coronavirus.

"I'll move a proposal to Govt of Delhi for a compensation of Rs 1 crore as per the policy. Delhi Police will provide all help," said Shrivastava.

The Police constable who was brought dead to RML hospital on May 5, had been found positive for coronavirus in the report of his sample that came on Wednesday, Delhi Police said.

The deceased was posted in North West Delhi's Bharat Nagar police station.

Police said that he was earlier admitted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital where he was confirmed of coronavirus. He was later sent to RML Hospital where he was reportedly brought dead. The constable is survived by his wife and a 3-year-old son.

Meanwhile, 10 contacts of the deceased police constable have been quarantined, said the Delhi Police on Wednesday. (ANI)

