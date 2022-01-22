Proposed amendments contrary to spirit of federalism enshrined in Constitution: Baghel writes to PM Modi over IAS cadre rules

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, protesting against the amendments proposed by the Centre in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadre rules, terming them "contrary to spirit of federalism enshrined in the Constitution of India".

"Government of India has proposed amendments to the rules of All India Services cadre and has sought the opinions of state governments on these amendments. The proposed amendment empowers the Central Government to post officers of the All India Services, unilaterally without the consent of the State Government or the concerned officer, which is completely contrary to the federal spirit adopted and outlined in the Constitution. Officers of All India Services are basically posted in states and are posted on deputation in Centre. Normally, deputation is done after consent of the state government. The state governments, while taking decisions as per their administrative requirements, have been agreeing to deputation," read the letter.

Baghel said that in Chhattisgarh, All India Services officers are discharging their responsibilities in various important administrative works like eradication of naxal violence, all-round development of state and conservation of forests.



"As a result of these amendments, there is bound to be a feeling of instability and ambiguity among the officers of the All India Services, who are holding various important posts from the districts to the state level. Due to this, there will be confusion in the discharge of official duties by them and due to political interference, it will not be possible to work impartially, especially at the time of elections, due to which the administrative system in the states can crumble and a situation of instability can be created," he added.

The Chief Minister said that it is likely that the rules proposed by Centre are misused in future.

"Instances of action being taken by unnecessarily targeting members of All India Services exist in several incidents. There are adequate provisions in the present rules for balance and coordination between the state and central governments in the past. Therefore, the Government of Chhattisgarh strongly opposes the amendment in the cadre rules of All India Services and demands that the cadre rules should be kept as before," he added. (ANI)

